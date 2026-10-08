Party rejig before October 20: DMK chief MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday (October 8) reiterated that the party's organisational restructuring work should be completed by October 20 and directed the district secretaries to finish the exercise without further delay.
In a statement, Stalin said the restructuring work had been kept on hold for some more time due to the by-election-related activities.
Urging party functionaries to speed up the exercise, he said the party would launch a membership drive and hold an intra-party election after the restructuring work was completed.
"The details of the newly created areas based on the recommendations of the restructuring committee have to be approved at the district level," Stalin said.
Fixing a deadline for completing the exercise, he directed all district secretaries to complete the organisational restructuring by October 20.
The DMK had earlier decided to increase the number of organisational districts from 77 to 110 as part of the restructuring. The exercise also proposes changes in the tenure and age limits for various party posts.
As part of the revamp, the maximum age for district secretaries has been fixed at 70 years, with a maximum of two terms.
The maximum age for branch secretaries has been fixed at 45 years, while ward secretaries in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats should not exceed 50 years.
The maximum age for area, town and union secretaries has been fixed at 60 years. These posts will also be limited to two terms.
The party has also decided to abolish the post of city secretary. Generally, one party district will be formed for every two Assembly constituencies, taking revenue districts into consideration.