DMK names 2 district secretaries each for bypoll work

In a statement issued by the party on Friday, it said that district secretaries Tha Mo Anbarasan and K Sundar would oversee the campaign work for the Madurantakam constituency.

Former minister and deputy general secretary MP Saminathan and Tirupur district secretary Ila Padmanabhan have been appointed as in-charges for the Dharapuram constituency.

The party has appealed to district secretaries who are in proximity to coordinate with the in-charges and work hard for the candidates' victory.

Meanwhile, the party's IT wing has also intensified its campaign for the party's candidates. In a statement, the IT wing secretary, TRB Rajaa, said that consultative meetings for an intensive campaign in Dharapuram and Madurantakam would be held on Saturday and Sunday in the respective constituencies. He appealed to functionaries belonging to the constituencies to participate in the meetings without fail.

Following the Indhiya Kudiyarasu Katchi, another Dalit outfit, the Aadhi Thamizhar Party has extended its support to the DMK in the by-polls. During a meeting with DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Friday, the leaders of the outfit extended their support to the 75-year-old party.