Partial, full cancellations of suburban trains on Sept 16

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that several MEMU and EMU services will be cancelled or curtailed on Tuesday owing to engineering works between Tada and Sullurupeta on the Chennai Central–Gudur section.

Five MEMU trains will be fully cancelled for the day. These include the Moore Market Complex–Sullurupeta service (train no. 66029) at 5.40 am, the Sullurupeta–Nellore service (train no. 66035) at 7.50 am, the Nellore–Sullurupeta service (train no. 66036) at 10.20 am, the Sullurupeta–MMC service (train no. 66030) at 12.35 pm, and the Avadi–Moore Market Complex service (train no. 66000) at 4.25 am.

Four EMU locals will be partially cancelled. The MMC–Sullurupeta trains (train no. 42401 at 4.15 am and train no. 42403 at 5 am) will run only up to Elavur, while the Sullurupeta–MMC service (train no. 42406 at 6.45 am) and the Sullurupeta–Chennai Beach service (train no. 42802 at 7.25 am) will begin from Elavur instead of Sullurupeta.