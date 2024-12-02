Partial cancellation and termination of train services owing to waterlogging in Villupuram; check details

Begin typing your search...

    Two trains are partially cancelled and terminated on December 2 ( Monday) owing to operational issues Between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and water rising above danger level due to the rains.

    CHENNAI: Two trains are partially cancelled and terminated on December 2 ( Monday) owing to operational issues Between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and water rising above danger level due to the rains, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Train no 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 3.30 pm on December 2 will originate from Tiruchchirappalli. The train is partially cancelled between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli.

    Train no 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram MEMU scheduled to leave Melmaruvathur at 11.45 am on December 2 is to be short terminated at Tindivanam.

    DTNEXT Bureau

