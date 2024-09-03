Parents panic as private school in Erode receives hoax bomb threat

COIMBATORE: A private school in Erode received a hoax bomb threat email forcing the administration to declare a holiday on Monday. The anonymous mailer had warned that bombs will explode in the school around 10.30 am on Monday.

A staff member, who noticed the threat mail in the morning had informed the authorities as well as police. As the information spread out, the panicked parents rushed to the school and took their children home, while others were sent by school bus.

The school was also declared a holiday. By 10 am, all students were evacuated from the school premises.

The bomb disposal squad sleuths made a thorough check in class rooms and other buildings, while a sniffer dog was also pressed into service. It was later confirmed to be a hoax bomb threat.