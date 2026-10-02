Honour killing victim Kavin's family asks TVK govt to appeal against quashing chargesheet against accused's parents

The court quashed the chargesheet against Surjith’s parents, citing a lack of material evidence to establish their alleged involvement.

Kavin, an engineering graduate belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was in a relationship with S Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Palayamkottai who belongs to a dominant caste. Kavin was murdered in Tirunelveli on July 27, 2025. Surjith, Subhashini’s younger brother, was arrested in connection with the murder. Later, police charged Surjith’s cousin Jayapal and his parents in the case.

Chandrasekar and Tamilselvi, staged a sit-in protest in front of their house in Arumugamangalam. They held a photograph of their son and said they would continue their protest until justice was delivered.

“Should my son have been killed merely because he loved a woman? As a mother, only I know how much I struggled to raise my son. We do not want another Kavin to become a victim of such an incident,” said Tamilselvi.