Parandur Airport protest: Deputy Chairperson of Eganapuram panchayat dies by suicide  

CHENNAI: The Deputy Chairperson of Eganapuram panchayat, who has been actively involved in intense protests opposing the Parandur Airport, was found dead by suicide in her home on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the protest took a toll on Deputy Chairperson, Divya Ganapathy, causing her significant physical and emotional strain which led to her suicide.

Earlier, Divya Ganapathy expressed her anguish on the Parandur Airport project by saying, "Despite our strong resistance, the new airport is set to be built. If it happens, the village of Eganapuram will completely vanish from the map of India. It deeply pains me that such a fate might occur during my tenure as Deputy Chairperson," the report added.

The Sunguvarchathram police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital. They have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

In August 2022, the central government announced Parandur as the location of the greenfield airport, which was planned to be constructed by acquiring 5,746 acres from 20 villages.

Following that, the villagers of Eganapuram, Parandur, were protesting against the government in various ways.