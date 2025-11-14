Parambikulam-Aliyar Project's canal breach triggers panic in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A breach in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project’s (PAP) main irrigation canal near Palladam in Tirupur on Thursday caused flooding in coconut groves and a residential area, triggering panic.

Due to a sudden rupture in the main canal near Vavipalayam, water gushed into the Adi Dravidar residential colony and coconut farms lined up along the canal bund. Large stocks of coconuts kept in the groves were washed away, while farmers hurriedly drove away their cattle to safety.

A holiday was declared for Vavipalayam Panchayat Union Middle School as a precautionary measure due to water stagnation in the surrounding areas.

On receiving information, Tirupur District Collector Manish S Narnaware and officials from the revenue department rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

To facilitate repair work on the breached canal, the release of water from Thirumoorthy Dam was immediately stopped. And, the already flowing water was diverted to the Upparu Dam in Arasur to prevent further flooding. Once the flow stopped after several hours, the restoration and repair work was taken up on the canal bank, said an official.

The farmers expressed disappointment over the water meant for irrigation going waste.

“Despite farmers raising the issue of leakage in the PAP canal at Vavipalayam, the official’s lethargic attitude in taking preventive action has now caused water to drain waste. The flood also caused major damage to our groves,” claimed farmers.