Panjapur-Karumandapam road to be opened in 2026

TIRUCHY: The phase 1 of Panjapur-Karumandapam road construction work along the Koraiyar at an estimated cost of Rs 81.72 crore in Tiruchy would be completed by 2026, said the Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Wednesday.

Mayor Anbalagan, who inspected the ongoing works of phase 1 from Panjapur to Karumandapam, told the reporters that, as per the plan, the two-lane road will have a width of 10 metres and an elevated road will be formed over the railway track with an overbridge.

Besides the 1.37 km long elevated road, the construction of a retaining wall for 2.250 km is part of the phase 1 works, the mayor said.

He said that the works have resumed and are proceeding at an accelerated pace, and the section of road would remarkably reduce traffic congestion in the city. “Because the phase one works don't require land acquisition, the works will be completed as per the schedule," added the mayor.

Executive Engineer KS Balasubramanian, Assistant Executive Engineer Velmurugan and others accompanied the mayor.