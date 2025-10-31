Panic grips as a wild jumbo strays into residential locality in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: Panic gripped as a wild elephant strayed into a residential locality along the Gudalur-Kozhikode Road in the Nilgiris on Thursday morning, forcing people to flee for safety.

At around 9 am, a lone elephant emerged from a nearby tea estate and entered the Chembala residential area, before taking a stroll on the Gudalur-Kozhikode Main Road. Students and office goers panicked on spotting the elephant and ran for safety.

“Many abandoned their vehicles and sought shelter in nearby houses. The elephant then crossed the road and disappeared into a tea plantation, bringing relief to the frightened people,” said a staff member of the forest department.

It was on Tuesday night, three elephants, which attempted to enter paddy fields in Thorapalli and Kunilvayal areas, were driven back into the forest by the forest department.

“During jackfruit season over the last two months, several elephants entered human settlements in search of food, while also damaging crops and property. Although the season has ended, a few elephants continue to camp and stray into villages,” said a forest department staff.

As villages in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks are facing recurring wild elephant intrusions, the farmers urged the forest department to enhance patrols in their area until the paddy harvest season ends to prevent crop raids and ensure public safety.