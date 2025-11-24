Panels to change Tamil Nadu school curriculum meets for the first time

CHENNAI: For the change of curriculum in school education across TN, a high-level expert committee and curriculum drafting committee held their first meeting at Anna Centenary Library here on Monday.

The meeting was held under the leadership of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi along with the presence of ISRO chairman V Naryanan.

Following the release of the State Education Policy (SEP), the TN government announced the change of school curriculum this year, which will be implemented from the 2027-28 academic year. Two committees were formed – an expert committee and a curriculum design committee.

While the expert committee is headed by Minister Poyyamozhi, the curriculum design committee is headed by the State Planning Commission (SPC) member and Professor Sultan Ahmed Ismail. It’s noteworthy that the curriculum was previously changed in 2017.

ISRO chairman Naryanan said, “The holistic curriculum will be a guide for the next 10 years, and will cover all areas from arts, sports, culture, history, soft skills among others, with stories rooted to the state. This is a right initiative made by the government.”

Naryanan further highlighted the need for two types of education: intellectual-based education and value-based education, and that “the new curriculum will entail both”.