Panel formed to recommend new degree courses for TN arts, science colleges

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has constituted a course review committee to recommend new courses for all government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Representations have been received from several principals of the colleges, industrial associations, women’s representatives, and the general public, seeking the introduction of new courses relevant to the needs of their respective regions, a senior official from the department said.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education will coordinate and monitor the committee’s recommendations. “To examine these proposals and recommend suitable new courses for the colleges, a course review committee comprising regional joint directors, college principals, and subject experts has been formed,” he added. “This panel will identify skill gaps in the market, and develop new, relevant programmes on par with the regional standards for students in the government Arts and Science colleges across the State. The courses will incorporate internships and project-based learning.”

Focus areas would be modernising curriculum in Arts and Science to include digital skills, soft skills, communication and problem solving besides introducing interdisciplinary studies in subjects like commerce and data analytics. “The proposed courses will also ensure flexibility for students to choose their learning path and career choices according to the latest industrial requirements. The committee will also recommend alternative courses for research depending on the relevance of the programme,” explained the official.

The new courses will not only improve the number of students' admissions but also create more job opportunities in the future. “The region-specific courses will also help students to get employment opportunities in their respective districts. The panel will also recommend making changes in the existing courses according to the latest industry requirements,” stated the official.