Pandalur villagers protest against elephant intrusion

COIMBATORE: Villagers resorted to a road roko protest after a wild elephant strayed into their residential neighbourhood and went on a damaging spree, triggering tense moments in Pandalur in the Nilgiris on Monday.

Around 7.30 am, a wild elephant ventured out of the abutting forest cover and took a stroll in the Nilakottai Bazaar area. The villagers, who were shocked to see the elephant, moved to safety and stayed indoors to prevent any conflict.

The visibly disturbed elephant attacked the house of one Mohammed, apparently in search of food. It then damaged a car parked along the roadside. Suddenly, the elephant began to charge the villagers.

Sixty-five-year-old Saukath took to his heels, but lost balance and fell, resulting in critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Gudalur Government Hospital for treatment. The elephant then retreated into the forest area.

Meanwhile, condemning the forest department for failing to prevent the intrusion of wild elephants, the villagers resorted to a protest on the Nilakottai-Gudalur Road. A large number of traders also joined the protest, resulting in traffic disruption on the busy stretch.

Following this, the Devala Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jayapal and Bitherkad forest department officials rushed to the spot and held talks with protesting villagers. Following assurances to enhance measures to prevent elephant intrusions, the villagers withdrew the protest.