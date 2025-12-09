Panchaloha Amman idol unearthed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A one-foot-tall panchaloha idol of Amman was unearthed at Boologa Nathar temple premises in Thanjavur on Monday while digging the ground for making a garden.

The consecration of the 100-year-old Boologa Nayagi Sameda Boologanathar temple at Keezha Kovilpathunear Thanjavur was held a few months back, and the temple administration had planned to establish a garden in the outer prakaram of the temple.

Accordingly, on Monday, the workers were digging the ground in the temple premises and they unearthed an Amman idol. Informatiom was passed on to the Papanasam tahsildhar Palanivel and the HR&CE officials. The workers handed over the panchaloha idol, which was found to be 100 years old.