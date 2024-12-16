Palladam triple murders: Farmhand blames police for forcing him to give false confession

A farm labourer accused the police of forcing him to give a false confession in the triple murder case in Palladam in Tirupur.

In a petition submitted to the Tirupur district collector office by Paulraj from Semalai Goundenpalayam village in Palladam, said he was engaged in spraying pesticide on the farm owned by the deceased trio.

On November 28, Deivasigamani (78), a farmer, his wife Alamelu alias Amalathal, (75), and son D Senthil Kumar were brutally hacked to death by an unidentified gang.

The assailants also escaped with eight sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of the deceased.

More than a fortnight after the incident, the police are yet to make any headway and are grappling in the dark without any concrete clues about the shocking incident.

A few days ago, BJP state president K Annamalai demanded a CBI probe into the heinous crime to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, Paulraj alleged that police took him into custody and pressured him to give a false confession that the murders were committed by him.

“If I do not agree, the police threatened to sack my wife Sivakami from the job of a noon-meal worker,” he said in the petition.

Further, the petitioner also sought action against cops who threatened him and also gave protection to his family members. The district administration authorities have assured to look into the issue.