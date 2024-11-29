3 of a family murdered near Palladam, Tirupur police suspect robbery

CHENNAI: An elderly couple and their son were murdered for gain by an unidentified gang at their house near Palladam in Tirupur.

Police identified the deceased as Deivasigamani, 78, a farmer, his wife Alamelu and their son Senthil Kumar, from ‘Semalai Kavundanpalayam’ village near Palladam.

Senthil Kumar, who was married and living with his wife and children in Coimbatore, had visited his parent’s house on Thursday to attend a relative’s function on Friday morning. Police said an armed gang of robbers barged into their house on Thursday night and brutally assaulted the trio with iron rods and stabbed them to death with a knife.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when a villager came to their house. On receiving information, the Avinashipalayam police rushed to the spot and found gold jewels missing from the house. A sniffer dog was pressed into service. The bodies were sent to Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital for a post mortem, and further inquiries are underway.