Palaniswami’s ally DMDK sings praise for Stalin govt’s budget

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, an ally of AIADMK, has welcomed the Tamil Nadu budget for 2025-26, raising eyebrows. The DMDK leader was in for praise for the State budget, while talking to reporters at Palani in Dindigul district on Sunday, citing that many schemes announced in it were initially announced by Vijayakant, the late president of DMDK, in his first election manifesto in 2006.

DMDK is indebted to and grateful to the ruling DMK, Premalatha said.Hailing the Agriculture Budget, which was presented by MRK Panneerselvam, Premalatha said during his lifetime Vijayakant also made an announcement to take the farmers of Tamil Nadu to developed nations including Japan and China to provide them exposure to advanced farming methods, key infrastructure areas, growth emerging markets and core commodities in agriculture.