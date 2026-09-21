Palaniswami to hit campaign trail in Madurantakam on Sep 24

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will undertake a two-day election campaign in Madurantakam Assembly constituency in support of party candidate K Kanitha Sampath, the party has announced.
The former chief minister will address a series of election rallies on September 24 and 26 in the constituency scheduled for bypoll on October 6, the party said in a release on Sunday night.
He would address "whirlwind campaign" meetings at Mamandur, Puthur, Devathur and Saravambakkam on September 24 and L Endathur, Ramapuram, Elappakkam and Orathi on September 26, a release said.
The by-election to Madurantakam was necessitated owing to the resignation of former AIADMK legislator Maragatham Kumaravel who defected to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in May. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay has nominated her to contest on the party's "whistle" symbol.
Accusing the TVK of allegedly indulging in horse-trading, Palaniswami has fielded Kanitha Sampath, a former MLA, to take on Maragatham Kumaravel in the latter's home turf in the keenly watched contest where the DMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Left parties are also contesting.
Besides Madurantakam, the bypoll will also be held in Dharapuram, where P Sathyabama, who had won on the "Two Leaves" symbol in the 2026 Assembly polls, resigned less than a month after her victory to join the TVK.