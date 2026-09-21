Palaniswami to hit campaign trail in Madurantakam on Sep 24

The former chief minister will address a series of election rallies on September 24 and 26 in the constituency scheduled for bypoll on October 6, the party said in a release on Sunday night.

He would address "whirlwind campaign" meetings at Mamandur, Puthur, Devathur and Saravambakkam on September 24 and L Endathur, Ramapuram, Elappakkam and Orathi on September 26, a release said.

The by-election to Madurantakam was necessitated owing to the resignation of former AIADMK legislator Maragatham Kumaravel who defected to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in May. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay has nominated her to contest on the party's "whistle" symbol.