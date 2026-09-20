CM Vijay to campaign for Madurantakam bypoll on September 28

CHENNAI: Preparations have begun for TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's public meeting in Madurantakam on September 28, ahead of the Assembly bypoll.
According to party sources, arrangements are being made for Vijay's public meeting at a 10-acre site belonging to the Mylam Bomma Mutt Adheenam near the foothills of Vajragiri Hills in Acharapakkam.
Initial works for the main stage, seating arrangements for the public and parking facilities have begun. Workers are also preparing the venue and setting up the required infrastructure for the meeting.
The election campaign has gained momentum, with candidates from various parties intensifying their outreach across the constituency and senior leaders preparing to campaign for their nominees.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to campaign in Madurantakam on September 25 and 26, while Vijay will campaign on September 28, for their respective candidates.
DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman are also expected to campaign in the constituency.