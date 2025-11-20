Palaniswami submits list of demands to PM, seeks key projects for western TN

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a detailed memorandum containing nine demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key developmental needs of Tamil Nadu’s western region, particularly Coimbatore and Tirupur. The move comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly election and underscores the party’s intent to consolidate its influence in its traditional strongholds.

In his letter, Palaniswami urged the Union government to expedite major infrastructure projects, including the long-pending Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai.

He sought a reduction in GST for motor pumps, faster expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport, restoration of the Coimbatore–Rameswaram train service and the introduction of an overnight train between Coimbatore and Bengaluru. He also highlighted the need for relief measures for the textile and knitting industry, which forms the economic backbone of the region.

Political observers view the development as a sign that the AIADMK and the BJP are intensifying groundwork in the western constituencies. With TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam no longer part of the NDA bloc, analysts believe the alliance may face challenges in the southern districts, increasing the need for the AIADMK to retain firm control of the western belt.

Palaniswami, who led the party to a strong performance in the region during the 2021 Assembly elections, is seen as keen on consolidating this advantage.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has sharpened its focus on the region as well. Chief Minister Stalin has instructed Coimbatore zonal in-charge V Senthilbalaji to ensure the party captures all 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district and strengthens its hold over other western seats. At a recent review meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin urged functionaries to avoid setbacks in any constituency.

With both major Dravidian parties intensifying their organisational activities well ahead of the polls, the western region is emerging as a crucial electoral battleground for the 2026 Assembly elections.