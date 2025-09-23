Palaniswami gets rousing reception at Sengottaiyan's turf

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday was accorded a rousing reception by party cadres at Gobichettipalayam, the hometown of senior leader Sengottaiyan, who was recently stripped of party positions after he set an ultimatum for unifying expelled leaders and factions.

The AIADMK chief, who was on his way to Nilgiris to attend a party campaign rally, was accorded a reception at Gobichettipalayam bus stand.

This reception in Gobichettipalayam, considered Sengottaiyan's bastion, assumes significance as only a few weeks ago the former minister was removed as state organisation secretary and Erode rural west district secretary of AIADMK by Palaniswamy, after he demanded to take back all those removed from the party.

This is Palaniswamy's first visit to the West Tamil Nadu town since the tussle broke out.

As Palaniswami emerged from his car near Gopichettipalayam bus stand, scores of party cadres raised slogans hailing Palaniswami, presented him a bouquet and shawls.

The former chief minister displayed the victory sign to the supporters.