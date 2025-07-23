Palaniswami ‘believes’ Vijay will join AIADMK to unseat DMK government

CHENNAI: From defending the much-reviled alliance with the BJP and expressing hope that actor Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK would join the opposition alliance to avoid splintering of votes to banking his hopes on God and the people, AIADMK general secretary opened his mind about what lies ahead of the principal opposition party in the ensuing Assembly polls in an exclusive interview with Thanthi TV.

According to him, the notion of anti-BJP sentiment in Tamil Nadu is a narrative scripted by the DMK to suit its political agenda. Though there are issues within the alliance, primarily over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s repeated comments about sharing power, Palaniswami maintained that there was excellent camaraderie between cadres of both parties, and cited the presence of BJP cadres participating in large numbers during his campaign rallies.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Delta region where the campaign has reached, he said once the AIADMK regime returns to power, it would revive the Thalikku Thangam scheme that was dropped by the DMK government. In addition to gold, the government would also give a silk saree to the brides, he added.

Even as he expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power after the ensuing Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2026, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a clarion call to all like-minded political parties, including actor Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK, to join hands with it to achieve their common goal of unseating the “anti-people” DMK regime.

Palaniswami sent a clear message to actor Vijay, Seeman, and other political parties, urging them to set aside their differences and come together to realise the primary objective of dethroning Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The former chief minister avoided giving a direct answer when asked about his desire to see Vijay join the opposition coalition, saying he was a believer who placed hopes in God. “...I am a believer in God, so I hope it does. We want all parties to unite to build a formidable front to defeat the DMK front,” he said in response to a question regarding the possibility of TVK, which strongly opposes the AIADMK ally BJP, joining the AIADMK-led NDA front.

While reiterating that AIADMK was leading the NDA in Tamil Nadu and would form the government on its own, he claimed the ongoing controversy surrounding the idea of a coalition government was merely a media creation. However, the people would see through this narrative, he added.

Palaniswami also termed the notion of anti-BJP sentiment among the people of Tamil as an illusion created by a misinformation campaign orchestrated by the DMK to suit its political narrative. He asserted that there is no widespread dislike for the saffron party in the State.

He firmly ruled out the return of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam stating that the rebel leader’s faction was “still fighting against the AIADMK”, but chose to offer an inconclusive response regarding a potential alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK, saying only that “time will tell”.

Palaniswami also made it clear that he had not engaged in any dialogue with the allies of the ruling DMK, and advised VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan to assess his own strength and popularity and take political decisions accordingly instead of cautioning him against the BJP.

He also appealed to the youth to reflect on the sustained efforts of the Dravidian parties, which have ruled Tamil Nadu for more than half a century, in laying a strong foundation for their future. The AIADMK, in particular, established educational institutions and implemented various schemes for the welfare of students and youth, he said, urging them to support the continuation of these initiatives.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You’ve already covered 31 constituencies in your election campaign. What was the urgency to start so early? How has the response been?

There are only a limited number of days available for campaigning, and the rainy season is fast approaching. It will be difficult to meet people across all 234 Assembly constituencies once the rains begin. Starting the campaign early is the only way we can reach out to every constituency in the State. That is why we launched the campaign well in advance.

The response has been overwhelming. People are listening to my speeches with great interest and responding enthusiastically. This also suggests a growing sentiment to remove the DMK from power.

The DMK is heading a formidable alliance and has been winning continuously since 2019. Do you think you can defeat the DMK-led front?

You need to look at the historical evidence and the political developments over time. In 1991, the DMK won only two seats, which led to a change in regime. In 1996, the AIADMK secured just four seats. This shows that the people choose who should form the government based on the prevailing political climate and the performance of the party during their tenure.

The DMK had lost several elections until 2014. A shift in the political atmosphere, coupled with strong allies, helped them register successive victories in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2021 Assembly election, and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. So yes, the trend shows the DMK-led alliance has been on a winning streak.

But in 2021, your alliance also had a strong showing, didn’t it?

Exactly. In the 2021 elections, our alliance won 75 seats. We missed the opportunity to form the government by a margin of less than 1.98 lakh votes. Ultimately, it is the people who decide who should govern, based on the issues and political conditions at the time. That said, I firmly believe the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the 2026 Assembly election and form the next government in the State.

You mentioned the DMK’s alliance strength, which appears to be still intact. Will that suffice to secure victory in 2026?

In 2019, we too relied on the strength of our alliance, but the people did not support us. Merely having a strong alliance does not guarantee victory. People assess what the ruling party has done for them. If they are satisfied, they vote to retain it; if not, they vote it out.

Over the last four years under the DMK regime, the people have not experienced significant benefits nor witnessed major development projects. As a result, the government has earned public dissatisfaction.

If that is the case, why did the public not reflect that in the 2024 election in which the DMK alliance secured a sweeping victory. How do you explain that?

The DMK was part of the Congress alliance, which had a Prime Ministerial candidate. Moreover, they are the ruling party and fielded several political heavyweights as candidates. In contrast, we did not have a PM candidate and we are not the ruling party at the Centre. Our candidates came from humble backgrounds such as town secretaries, union secretaries and grassroots-level functionaries.

What stops you from fielding strong candidates or forging an alliance?

We are a regional party, and in line with our party’s policy encouraging opportunities for new faces - dating back to the days of MG Ramachandran and Amma (J Jayalalithaa) - we fielded fresh faces as candidates. We followed a similar pattern in 2021, wanting to give more chances to the rising leaders.

In hindsight, do you think AIADMK should have allied with BJP in 2024? Would that have put you in a powerful position today, like TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu who is now the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh? In that case, the BJP-led government at the Centre would have relied on EPS.

Alliances are formed according to the needs and circumstances of each election. So, there is no use in speculating about past possibilities.

For this election, you’ve extended invitations to DMK allies. Is this genuine outreach or a political strategy intended to create confusion in the DMK camp?

No. I did not invite DMK allies during my campaign speeches. I extended an invitation to like-minded parties that share the common goal of unseating the anti-people DMK government. That invitation was not extended to any individual party.

During the campaign, you mentioned AIADMK would roll out a “red carpet” to the allies, hinting at VCK and left parties…

I stated that political parties wanting the DMK removed from power could join our alliance. If some misunderstood what I meant or what we can offer, that is their misinterpretation – it is not my fault.

Are any DMK allies in talks with you? Is there a possibility of them joining your alliance?

There has been no such development.

But you mentioned that an important political party is likely to join the AIADMK alliance. Which party is that?

It is a confidential matter. It is premature to comment. Moreover, I do not respond to hypothetical questions. We invited like-minded parties to join the alliance.

Does actor Vijay’s TVK or NTK fall into that frame?

I cannot answer hypothetical questions.

Would you rule out TVK from your alliance or is there still a possibility?

Everything will happen at the appropriate time. We expect developments at the right time.

But TVK categorically said it will not join any alliance that has BJP on board...

I cannot comment on another party’s decisions. But they, too, want to remove the DMK government. We welcome any like-minded party to join us to fulfil that goal.

Will that happen?

Only God can say. But we believe in God, so I hope it does. We want all parties to unite to build a formidable front to end the DMK government. With over eight months until the election, anything can happen.

Will AMMK be part of your alliance? Do you have reservations about it?

Time will tell.

A functionary from the OPS faction said they’d fall at your feet to re-enter the AIADMK. Will you admit them back in the party?

Time will provide the answer.

Will OPS be a potential ally in the AIADMK front?

Only if they start a separate party can we discuss that. They still criticise and oppose the AIADMK. A lot of water has gone under the bridge.

There is a perception that the AIADMK must induct OPS, TTV, and others to strengthen its presence in the delta region where it’s weak. What is your view?

That perception is constructed by the media. I have seen during this campaign across nine constituencies in Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai that response has been strong, because the AIADMK regime delivered on waterbodies and improving their storage capacity. I am confident that the AIADMK will win more seats in the delta region in the assembly polls.

Why do you want to form an alliance with the BJP for this election?

I have made it clear that our objective is to remove the anti-people DMK government. The BJP also wants to dethrone the corrupt DMK regime. As our goals align, the AIADMK-BJP alliance makes sense.

There is an assumption that BJP is a negative-voting force and might cost two votes for every vote it brings. Would that be detrimental to the AIADMK?

People’s mindset changes with each election. They will support whichever party they want in power. This time, they want AIADMK to win. Hence, we have the highest possibility of forming the government.

According to you, is the anti-BJP sentiment among the people real?

They are exaggerated. A narrative suggests that the minorities oppose BJP. But this time, that will be countered because no benefit has come from the DMK regime.

DMK claims the AIADMK-BJP alliance is made of compulsion and favours BJP. What is your response?

Why should they worry about our alliance? If they believe it favours them, let them face us in the election. The Chief Minister even criticised us in the Assembly, but our party decides on its own alliances.

Will this alliance remain cohesive? How is the chemistry between BJP and AIADMK cadres?

It will work 100 per cent. There is no difference of opinion. The camaraderie between cadres of both parties is excellent, as seen in every campaign. BJP cadres participate in large numbers.

There is unease about BJP’s coalition-government formula. Will it work?

Every party and leader wants their party to grow. As we formed the alliance well in advance, such concerns arise quite naturally. But we made it clear, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated in a joint press meet, that AIADMK is heading the alliance and will form the government.

Your potential allies like PMK and DMDK have also spoken about coalition government and power-sharing. What is your view?

As I said earlier, every political party acts in its own interest. Even VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan has spoken on this.

What is wrong with coalition government? We have it at national level…

We must reflect what the people of Tamil Nadu think and wish. They desire a single and stable government.

Your recent remark that AIADMK is “not fool” made headlines. Can you explain that comment?

Our rivals have propagated a false narrative that the BJP will swallow the AIADMK, or that the AIADMK is submissive, citing the raid at my relatives’ house. That compelled me to counter such blatant lies with that remark.

There is a perception that there is contradiction within the AIADMK-BJP alliance, while DMK allies share ideological coherence. Your view?

Is the Congress party’s ideology identical to that of the DMK? Or the Left parties’ ideology aligned with the DMK’s? If so, why don’t they merge? The DMK shifts narrative to suit its needs. When Jayalalithaa formed the alliance with the BJP in 1998, they exited over differences. But the DMK allied with the BJP, then with the Congress. What is their ideology? This shows they change narrative when convenient.

Recently CPM State secretary P Shanmugam, one of the leaders of the DMK-led alliance, criticised the State government over unfulfilled poll promises. Doesn’t this show the DMK’s political drama to deceive people?

And yet, there is cohesion among DMK allies, which is missing from the AIADMK-led front. Your view?

Every day, there are media reports about DMK allies demanding more seats. VCK leader Thirumavalavan wants a share in power but says the situation is not conducive. This reveals rifts. We have seen Congress leaders criticising the Communists in Kerala, while Mamata Banerjee criticises both Congress and Communists in West Bengal. Rifts among allies vary by State.

VCK leader Thirumavalavan expressed concern that BJP would engulf and swallow the AIADMK. What is your opinion?

My advice to him would be to remain cautious. He fails to appreciate his own value and strength. Whether the DMK gives VCK due share matching its popularity is uncertain. But he fails to see it.

If there is a multi-front contest, wouldn’t that aid the ruling party?

I have witnessed 10 elections. Ultimately, it is the people who decide who should win. Now they want AIADMK to replace DMK.

Are Dravidian parties still attracting the youngsters? Do you capture their imagination amid the new entrants like actor Vijay?

Definitely. Moreover, the youngsters have to think about who has laid the foundation for them to come up in their life and shine in different fields. In fact, the AIADMK government had implemented various welfare schemes for the youth and students’ community, and achieved a revolution in higher education by building more education institutions and creating infrastructure for them.

If the AIADMK returns to power, what will it promise to the people?

We will live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people from all sections of society.

I did not invite DMK allies during my campaign speeches. I extended an invitation to like-minded parties that share the common goal of unseating the anti-people DMK government. That invitation was not extended to any individual party

People’s mindset changes with each election. They will support whichever party they want in power. This time, they want AIADMK to win. Hence, we have the highest possibility of forming the government

We want all parties to unite to build a formidable front to end the DMK rule. With over eight months to go for the next election, anything can happen

Every party and leader want their party to grow. As we formed the alliance well in advance, such concerns arise quite naturally. But we made it clear, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated in a joint press meet, that AIADMK is heading the alliance and will form the government

Our rivals propagated a false narrative that the BJP will swallow the AIADMK, or that we are submissive. That compelled me to counter such blatant lies with the remark that we are not fools to share power