Palaniswami attempts to retain his hold on AIADMK ahead of year-end general council

The immediate battleground is set for November 1, when the former Chief Minister will chair a crucial meeting of party district secretaries at the AIADMK headquarters here.

Observers view this gathering as a litmus test for his leadership following the party's disastrous third-place finish in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly by-elections earlier this month - the seats the AIADMK had won in the general assembly polls in April this year.

The unprecedented political rise of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which relegated the principal opposition party - the DMK - to the margins in those segments, has shattered the AIADMK’s rank and file to a distant third place, emboldening internal critics.