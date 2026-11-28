CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the TVK government of "bringing disgrace" to Tamil Nadu following a Supreme Court order that severely reprimanded state officials and transferred the security of the Tiruparankundram hill area to the CRPF.
In a statement posted on his official social media handle, Palaniswami noted that he had previously advised the state government during a press conference to implement the SC's interim order in the Thiruparankundram case.
He pointed out that in an unprecedented move in Tamil Nadu’s history, the apex court not only pulled up state officials, but also handed over the security of the Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, dissolved the temple's board of trustees, and appointed former High Court judges to oversee the administration of the Thiruparankundram temple.
Highlighting the severity of the court's observations, Palaniswami quoted specific phrases from the bench's remarks, including "administrative chaos, brazen and wilful disobedience, flagrant disregard, calculated affront of both Constitutional Courts," as well as the warning that "the prevailing situation needed to be dealt with an iron hand, failing which it could lead to constitutional chaos."
Palaniswami asserted that there has been no recent precedent of the Supreme Court using such strong language against a state government.
Questioning whether Tamil Nadu deserved such an embarrassment, Palaniswami condemned the TVK administration—which he derisively termed an "exclamation mark" and a "hired-leg" government—for allegedly causing an "indelible disgrace" to the state's law department.
Directly addressing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the AIADMK leader stated that the law, the Constitution, and the Supreme Court were dignified institutions and not like the "windmill and car toys" played with "childishly".
Palaniswami urged the TVK government to at least now consult senior advocates and find an appropriate resolution to comply with the Supreme Court's verdict.