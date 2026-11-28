In a statement posted on his official social media handle, Palaniswami noted that he had previously advised the state government during a press conference to implement the SC's interim order in the Thiruparankundram case.

He pointed out that in an unprecedented move in Tamil Nadu’s history, the apex court not only pulled up state officials, but also handed over the security of the Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, dissolved the temple's board of trustees, and appointed former High Court judges to oversee the administration of the Thiruparankundram temple.