CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said the Supreme Court's order in the Tirupparankundram hilltop lamp-lighting row exposed the TVK government's failure to protect Tamil Nadu's traditions, religious harmony, and State rights.
He further alleged that, through a single case, the government had handed over to the Union government the State rights secured and protected by the Dravidian movement over six decades of struggle, including sacrifices of lives. It also accused the government of undermining the movement's efforts, begun nearly a century ago, to bring temples under democratic public control and away from fraudulent groups.
Stalin said the court's directions, including handing over security of the entire hill to the CRPF, dissolving the temple trustees' committee and transferring its responsibilities to a panel of retired judges, reflected the State government's failure to present a strong case before the Supreme Court.
The DMK accused the government of taking contradictory positions, failing to present proper arguments, and shifting responsibility to the temple trustees' committee instead of taking ownership of the issue. It alleged that the government's handling of the case had undermined longstanding worship traditions at Tirupparankundram and compromised religious harmony, peace and State rights.
Claiming that the DMK government had protected the hill's traditional worship practices and upheld communal harmony and State rights, the party said the TVK government had squandered those gains through what it described as incompetence, publicity-seeking and cowardice.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the DMK said the Supreme Court's order reflected a government whose head had outsourced his responsibilities while focusing on delivering punchlines like a stand-up comedian.
The party said Vijay's lack of political and administrative experience was not the central issue, but his alleged reluctance to seek advice from experienced, knowledgeable people. His continued silence after the Supreme Court's order amounted to what the DMK termed a historic betrayal of Tamil Nadu.
The statement urged the people of Tamil Nadu to protect communal harmony under all circumstances and set an example for future generations.