He further alleged that, through a single case, the government had handed over to the Union government the State rights secured and protected by the Dravidian movement over six decades of struggle, including sacrifices of lives. It also accused the government of undermining the movement's efforts, begun nearly a century ago, to bring temples under democratic public control and away from fraudulent groups.

Stalin said the court's directions, including handing over security of the entire hill to the CRPF, dissolving the temple trustees' committee and transferring its responsibilities to a panel of retired judges, reflected the State government's failure to present a strong case before the Supreme Court.

The DMK accused the government of taking contradictory positions, failing to present proper arguments, and shifting responsibility to the temple trustees' committee instead of taking ownership of the issue. It alleged that the government's handling of the case had undermined longstanding worship traditions at Tirupparankundram and compromised religious harmony, peace and State rights.