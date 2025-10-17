Palaniswami attacks DMK to divert issues, says Minister SS Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of attempting to mislead the public with baseless charges against the DMK government, even as other states were recognising its welfare schemes.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Sivasankar said Palaniswami had sidelined his own senior colleagues and advanced his son’s political role. He hit out at the Leader of the Opposition for mocking the DMK as a “shop of lies.”

Palaniswami is a person who usurped the party like a stolen establishment, and he calls the DMK a shop of lies, said Sivasankar.

Sivasankar said more than 1.15 crore women were receiving assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, while thousands of students were benefitting from Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes. Lakhs of schoolchildren were enrolled in the breakfast programme. “If these schemes are lies, let Palaniswami ask the beneficiaries directly,” he said.