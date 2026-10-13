Palaniswami accuses TVK govt of 'orchestrating' power procurement scam, flags Rs 35 per unit purchase

Reports indicate that the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation has awarded contracts to five private companies to procure 4,400 MW of power daily between October 12 and 31, 2026, Palaniswami said.

Expressing concern over the historic high price, he contrasted it with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, which, he said, had finalised its October procurement at Rs 16–20 per unit well before calling for emergency tenders. He added that market and bilateral peak-hour rates rarely approached such levels.

Recalling the AIADMK governments led by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and himself, during which Tamil Nadu became a power-surplus state, Palaniswami accused the present government of failing to plan.

Palaniswami alleged that the TVK government had cancelled earlier power procurement contracts in May over corruption suspicions and promised low-cost, long-term agreements in June, but had now turned to short-term contracts with private firms at rates of Rs 32 to Rs 37 per unit, nearly twice the earlier rates.

Palaniswami further alleged, citing public complaints, that electricity bills for ordinary consumers had surged from around Rs 1,500 to roughly Rs 4,000 under revised calculation policies.

He warned that high-cost power procurement could push the TNPDC further into debt and pave the way for its eventual privatisation.