Palani Murugan temple hundi gets Rs 3.31 crore ahead of Thaipusam festival

CHENNAI: The Palani Murugan Temple has collected a total of Rs 3.31 crore through the donations in the temple’s hundi, just ahead of the Thaipusam festival.

The counting of donations was conducted by a team comprising temple officials, local bank employees, Palani Andavar Arts College staff, and students, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The temple administration reported that the offerings included 557 grams of gold, 21 kilograms of silver, and foreign currencies, contributing to the overall collection of Rs 3.31 crore.