'Women more than half of population...': Madras HC seeks Labour dept's reply to paid menstrual leave

The direction was issued by a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Narmadha of Gomathipuram in Madurai.

The petitioner sought a direction to the State government to formulate a policy providing women with fully paid menstrual leave, taking into account their welfare.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that "When there is no policy decision at all, it is necessary to formulate one. It may appear to be insignificant, but when more than half of the population consists of women, it is necessary to take their issues into consideration. At present, there has been a change in Tamil Nadu. The government can hold appropriate deliberations on fulfilling the petitioner's request. A policy should be framed in a manner acceptable to women from all sections."