Pack of lies, no such school exists: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday hit back at State BJP president Annamalai, saying that the saffron party leader lacked “political decency” and is making baseless accusations to attract media attention for linking him to a CBSE school in Chennai.

The VCK leader categorically denied the charges made by Annamalai that he has been running a CBSE school. “I have no need for double standards,” he said, clarifying that a firm sought approval to run a school on their land. There is neither a school nor a school building on the premises. “There is not a single classroom or a single student on the land,” he added. He accused Annamalai of “totally ignoring political decency.” “the BJP leader has gone as far as speaking about anyone and anything. He is doing this to gain media attention, and his approach is surprising,” Thiruma told journalists in Chennai.

The VCK chief asked Annamalai to instead focus on how the PM Modi-led BJP government has drastically reduced the post-matric scholarship for SC/ST students. “If Annamalai is genuinely concerned about the welfare of students, he should raise this issue and make efforts to address it. Why is he not doing so,” he asked.