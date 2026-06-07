P Chidambaram says Congress informed DMK before backing TVK

The Congress, which was allied with DMK to contest in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was the first party to offer support with five MLAs to TVK to enable the formation of the government.

"We want to prevent another election if TVK failed to secure majority in the House. This was wider feeling among alliance partners. Even people do not want another elections," he told a private news channel on Saturday.

Claiming that the Congress also informed the alliance partners including CPI, VCK and IUML about its decision to support the TVK government, Chidambaram said, "the only difference is that we have announced the support to TVK one day before allies did".