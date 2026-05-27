Youth Congress national secretary alleges pressure to stay silent on TVK for posts

The controversy erupted amid criticism over four AIADMK MLAs resigning from the Assembly and joining the ruling TVK, drawing reactions from several leaders, including Congress MP S Jothimani.

In a social media post, Shrinithi alleged that Congress functionaries were being pressured to stay silent in return for political positions and benefits. Sharing the screenshot, she claimed that a senior party functionary had advised her not to raise ideological questions against TVK and instead focus on securing a government-appointed post.