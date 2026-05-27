Youth Congress national secretary alleges pressure to stay silent on TVK for posts

CHENNAI: Youth Congress national secretary and Congress candidate who lost from Singanallur V Shrinithi Venkatesa Mohan on Tuesday sparked a political row after sharing a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by a party functionary asking her not to criticise the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and remain silent to secure a board chairperson post.
The controversy erupted amid criticism over four AIADMK MLAs resigning from the Assembly and joining the ruling TVK, drawing reactions from several leaders, including Congress MP S Jothimani.
In a social media post, Shrinithi alleged that Congress functionaries were being pressured to stay silent in return for political positions and benefits. Sharing the screenshot, she claimed that a senior party functionary had advised her not to raise ideological questions against TVK and instead focus on securing a government-appointed post.
Questioning the criticism directed at her, Shrinithi said she could have joined the ruling party earlier if power and posts had been her objective. “If I wanted power, I would have joined the ruling side itself in 2021,” she said.
Defending her stand, she asked whether opposing MLAs joining alliance parties against Congress ideology was wrong. Her remarks have triggered fresh debate within Congress circles over alliance politics and ideological consistency.