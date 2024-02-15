Overdose of vitamin pills lands five Kotagiri school students in hospital

COIMBATORE: A playful act ended up five students studying Class 11 in hospital after they consumed an overdose of vitamin pills while competing among themselves in a school in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris.

The students of a Government Higher Secondary School in Ellada are undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and are in a stable condition.

On Tuesday evening, one of the teachers had asked a few students to keep the record notes in the teacher’s room. The students found iron and vitamin pills and in a playful act competed to consume maximum pills.

Soon, the students developed unbearable stomach pain and were rushed by teachers to Kotagiri Government Hospital.

They were then sent to Ooty Government Hospital, where one of the students is undergoing treatment as an inpatient, while four others were referred to CMCH in Coimbatore for further treatment.