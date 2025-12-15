Over 8,500 TN guest lecturers in govt colleges await Madras HC judgment

CHENNAI: After moving the Supreme Court to press various demands including salary increase and permanent employment, more than 8,500 guest lecturers in Tamil Nadu working in government colleges do not have a clue when they would get a solution in their favour.

“At present, around 8,800 guest lecturers work in various government Arts, Science and Education colleges in TN, with a meagre salary of Rs 25,000 without any benefits including PF,” said V Thangaraj, state president, All Tamil Nadu Government Colleges UGC-Qualified Honorary Lecturers’ Association.

The legal battle between the State government and guest lecturers were going on since 2020, even after the Madras High Court had instructed the Higher Education Department to consider disbursing salaries as per UGC recommendation of minimum Rs 50,000/month. “The State government informed the court that the guest lecturers were not selected as per UGC rules but we have evidence to prove otherwise,” he added. “Even after serving for several years, their salaries are low while those on regular service are paid between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.”

Around 1,146 honorary lecturers, who had participated in the certificate verification process in February 2021 following a GO, are still awaiting regular appointments despite a categorical HC verdict in their favour. “We moved the Apex court for a solution,” Thangaraj said. “It would be a difficult process to engage an advocate since they would charge lakhs for a few sittings, and we don’t have that much money.”

However, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said that after taking over power in the State, the DMK government has increased the salary of guest lecturers from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. “All the issues of the guest lecturers in the government colleges will be solved soon,” he stated.