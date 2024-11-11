Over 64,000 benefit from monsoon special medical camps in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: More than 64,729 people have benefited from monsoon special medical camps in the State from October 15 to November 9. The majority of the cases were fever, cold and cough, and diarrhoea; and most of the cases were treated at an earlier stage. As many as 8,593 cases of fever, 61,185 cases of cold and cough, and 6,286 cases of diarrhoea were diagnosed at the camps.

Senior officials from the state health department said, “there are no major outbreaks and most of the patients were recovering in outpatient care. Patients who require further medical care were referred to primary healthcare facilities,” said the official.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected medical camps in Perumbakkam on Saturday and said the medical camps are being held annually to prevent monsoon-related outbreaks.

Also Read: TN Health minister launches monsoon special health camps in Teynampet

Besides the monsoon special camps, the state health department aims to conduct 1,250 medical camps every year under the Varumun Kappom Thittam. Maternity and child care, general medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, ENT, dentistry, ophthalmology, dermatology, oncology, geriatric care and other healthcare services are provided at the camps.

So far, at least 631 camps have been held under the scheme in Tamil Nadu this year, and they have benefitted 6,46,493 people. Under the Varumun Kappom Thittam, 1,260 medical camps were held in 2021-22, benefitting 9,06,427 people. In 2022-23, at least 1,532 camps were held and benefitted 15,08,469 people.