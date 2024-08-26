Over 63K students get tentative seat allotments in final round of TN engineering counselling

CHENNAI: More than 63,000 students were given tentative seat allotments in various colleges across the state in the third and final round of the Tamil Nadu engineering counselling here, on Monday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that engineering aspirants who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5 participated in the third round of counselling today.

Of the total of 93,059 students who were eligible to participate in the third phase, 21,740 government school students from the general quota, who availed of the 7.5% horizontal quota, also participated.

Of the total eligible students, tentative seat allotments were made for 58,889 candidates from the general quota. Additionally, as many as 4,954 government school students, who availed 7.5% horizontal quota, also got seat allocations. Altogether a total of 63,843 students received tentative seat allocations in the third round of counselling, the official said.

"Students who got tentative allotments should confirm their seats on or before 5 pm on August 27," he informed.

Pointing out that confirmation is mandatory, the DOTE official added, "If a student has not confirmed his/her tentative seat allotment, it may lead to cancellation of the seats".

After confirmation is received, the final and provisional list will be released on September 4, he said.

With regard to the first and second round of counselling, a total of 71,110 students (both academic and government school quota) got seat allocations and have reported to their respective colleges, the official stated.

Supplementary counselling will be held from September 6 to 8. "All the counselling formalities will end on September 11," he said, adding that the engineering colleges in the state will reopen for first-year students between the first and second week of September.