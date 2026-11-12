Over 61.84 lakh Tamil Nadu school students to receive cakes on Children’s Day

Following the directives of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the state government has sanctioned Rs 9.27 crore to distribute cakes and greeting cards, signed by TN CM, to 61,84,566 students across primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools.

To ensure seamless supply, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) floated tenders and procured the cakes from four major manufacturers.

Under the distribution plan, students in 12 districts—Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, The Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, and Karur—will receive two packets of cake totaling 45 grams per student.