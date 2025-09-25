Over 6,000 kids receive monthly aid under ‘Anbu Karangal’ scheme: TN Minister Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister M Subramanian said on Wednesday that 6,082 children are receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 under the State government’s Anbu Karangal scheme.

He inaugurated an Anbu Karangal camp in Saidapet and stated that laptops have been given to 1,340 students who have completed Class 12, joined higher educational institutions, and lost both parents.

According to a Health Department release, the scheme was launched on September 15, this year, to support three categories of children: orphaned children who have lost both parents; abandoned children where one parent has died and the other has abandoned the child; and children in need of support where one parent has died and the other is physically or mentally disabled, suffering from a life-threatening disease, or in prison.

The release added that the monthly assistance will continue until the children turn 18 to help them stay in school and complete their education.