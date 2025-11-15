Over 6,000 hi-tech labs in TN govt schools to be revamped

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has decided to revamp all the existing 6,029 hi-tech labs in government high and higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu. A strategic replacement is planned to upgrade outdated infrastructure, integrate advanced technology and create modern digital learning environments for students.

A senior official from the department said that the Director of School Education had established 6,029 hi-tech labs in government higher and higher secondary schools, which played a crucial role in enhancing digital education over the past five years.

“These labs were instrumental in providing students with access to modern computing facilities, digital learning resources and online educational platforms and enabling teachers to adopt innovative teaching methodologies, conduct virtual experiments and access vast online educational resources. With the ongoing development of technology, it’s essential to renovate the facilities in these labs to keep them effective and relevant in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

The department has also planned to replace 1,351 computer science labs in 1,351 government higher secondary schools in 2025-26. During the first phase, 2,236 hi-tech labs will be revamped.

A tender has been floated to appoint a computer hardware organisation for replacing the outdated systems in the labs. “The system will have 8 GB RAM, which is expandable up to 32 GB with at least one free slot,” explained the official. “The hard disk will have 256 GB capacity installed with Windows 11 Professional along with the necessary license key. The system will also have a web-camera and IP camera with video analytics such as motion detection, tampering and intrusion detection trip wire.”

Apart from a headphone, the system will also have an online 5KVA Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) unit besides various computer virus protection software. “The revamp of the hi-tech and computer science labs work will start immediately,” he claimed.