Over 5,800 aged above 60 in job exchange live registry

CHENNAI: Till what age will one pursue the dream of landing a government job? Undeterred by the long wait, there are more than 5,800 people aged 60 and above in the live registry of the employment exchanges in Tamil Nadu - though the retirement age in government sector is 60.



According to Labour Department data, among the 67.55 lakh live registrants of employment and career guidance centres (earlier called employment exchange) are 5,811 people aged 60 years and above (as on February 2023).

The 60 and above age category was brought in after the previous AIADMK regime enhanced the retirement age for government employees by two years from 58 years. The government cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the move and termed it a pragmatic approach to keep the system running at the time of crisis.

The figures were similar in the 58 and above category the previous years: 11,740 continued the periodical renewal in 2022 while it was 11,213 in 2021. And the long wait ends in vain, said officials.

“We dissuade several candidates who cross 45 years from renewing enrolment. But many continue to do so to maintain their seniority on the list with the hope of getting a job. They are doing that, as there is age relaxation for certain posts in the Postal Department,” an official told DT Next. “It is an irony,” he said.

“Employment exchange became redundant following the Supreme Court order in 2015, giving emphasis to open recruitment and competitiveness. Following this, the government issued an order to focus on providing training for job aspirants. So, we changed our course of action,” said another official, and said they have had no role in the recruitment process for the last eight years.

These numbers indicate the dearth of recruitment drives to fill vacancies in the government sectors. In 2019, more than 720 graduates and postgraduates, including those holding MBA degrees, applied for 60 office assistant posts in the State Secretariat. “The educated youth are forced to such limits because the government is outsourcing manpower and appointing retired government employees as consultants for lesser salary,” criticised S Peter Anthonsamy of Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association.