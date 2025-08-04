Over 4.44 lakh benefit from Nalam Kakkum Stalin scheme across TN

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has announced that 4,44,018 people have so far benefited from the 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin' scheme.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, Chennai recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 2,935 people availing the scheme.

In Villupuram, 2,013 people have benefited, followed by 1,385 in Coimbatore and 1,360 in Tiruvannamalai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the comprehensive and specialised health screening scheme on August 2 with 1256 camps to provide healthcare for residents across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, on August 9, Stalin will inaugurate a new 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital at Tambaram, constructed at a cost of Rs 110 crore. The hospital, located within the Tambaram Sanatorium complex, includes an emergency department, surgical centre, blood bank, dialysis unit, maternity block, isolation building (Rs 21 crore), and dental and lab facilities (Rs 7 crore).