Over 4.4 lakh people benefit from ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ scheme, says health dept

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s flagship health initiative, ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’, has reached over 4.44 lakh people across the state since its launch, according to the State Health Department.

Launched on August 2 by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the health screening programme aims to provide specialised medical care to residents through a network of camps held across Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,256 camps were set up on the inaugural day alone, offering a range of diagnostic services to the public free of cost. Chennai recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 2,935 people availing services under the scheme, followed by 2,013 in Villupuram, 1,385 in Coimbatore, and 1,360 in Tiruvannamalai.

The cumulative figure of beneficiaries across districts now stands at 4,44,018, highlighting the widespread response to the initiative in its early days. The scheme, part of the Dravidian model of inclusive governance, is designed to detect health issues early and ensure timely intervention, particularly for underprivileged and rural communities.

In a related development, CM Stalin is set to inaugurate a 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital at Tambaram on August 9. Built at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the hospital is located within the Tambaram Sanatorium complex and aims to bolster healthcare access for residents in and around southern Chennai.

It’s equipped with a modern emergency department, surgical centre, blood bank, dialysis unit, maternity block, and an isolation ward constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore. Additionally, a separate dental and diagnostic laboratory wing has been established for Rs 7 crore to cater to specialised medical needs. The facility is expected to significantly reduce the patient burden on tertiary hospitals in the city and provide quality healthcare services at the district level.

The dual focus on preventive and curative health infrastructure reflects the state government’s commitment to improving public health outcomes through systematic planning, investment, and outreach.