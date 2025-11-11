Over 40k aspirants register for teaching jobs in govt arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: The recruitment process for appointing over 2,700 assistant professors in government Arts and Science colleges is at the final stage. Before the exams schedule, over 40,000 aspirants have registered.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has provided an edit option to the candidates to modify their online applications till tomorrow (November 13) by releasing detailed guidelines.

A senior official from the TRB said, “More than 40,000 applications were received online within the deadline (October 10). However, the exact figure will be known only after the scrutinisation. At present, candidates can submit their experience certificates till November 30.”

The facility for making corrections will be available till November 13. “Only those candidates who have submitted their online applications and paid the exam fee will be permitted to use the edit option. The details edited on or before November 13 will be considered for review by the TRB. No changes or requests for modifications will be entertained after that,” he added.

“However, mobile numbers and email ID cannot be modified. If correction in fee-related details is needed, candidates must pay the full revised fee again.”

In case of changes to ‘community’ or ‘person with disability’ details, the candidate will be responsible for any difference arising in the examination fee.