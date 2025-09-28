Over 4 lakh candidates write TNPSC Group II exam across TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Group II and Group II-A combined civil services preliminary examination across the State on Sunday for 645 vacancies in various government departments.

The recruitment drive, notified on July 15, includes 50 vacancies in Group II posts such as Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer, Sub-Registrar Grade II, Assistant Section Officer, and Forest Officer, and 595 vacancies in Group II-A posts including Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Supervisor, Assistant Grade III, Senior Revenue Inspector, and Executive Officer Grade III.

More than 5.53 lakh candidates had applied, comprising of over 2.12 lakh men, 3.41 lakh women, and 25 transgender candidates. Of these, 4,18,791 candidates appeared for the exam, registering an impressive 75.64% turnout, while 1,34,843 were absent. With only 645 vacancies, the competition is intense, nearly 650 candidates vying for each post.

The examination was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm with entry restricted to candidates arriving before 9 am.

According to aspirants, this year’s paper was moderately challenging, especially compared to the tough Group IV exam held earlier. While sections on Tamil, aptitude, and mathematics were relatively easy, general studies featured many new and analytical questions. Topics from history and polity were straightforward, while science and economics were more demanding.

Coaching experts noted that candidates who have answered at least 150 out of 200 questions correctly stand a strong chance of progressing to the mains examination. Notably, questions on social justice, women’s rights, Swachh Bharat Mission, and the Women’s Reservation Bill reflected the exam’s contemporary relevance.