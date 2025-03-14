Over 3400 pilgrims from Rameswaram head to Katchatheevu to participate in church festival

RAMANATHAPURAM: Over 3400 pilgrims from Rameswaram began their voyage on Friday across the sea to participate in the two-day annual St Anthony's Church festival being held on Katchatheevu Island.

Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inspected the dispatch of devotees from Rameswaram jetty, where boats started towards Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI, Ramanathapuram District Collector said, arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the devotees.

"Today, around 3400 pilgrims are going to Katchatheevu Island. So, all the arrangements have been made in coordination with the Police, Coast Guard, Customs and Immigration. So, all the settings are in place. We started the process at around 5 am. Now, the first convoy is ready to depart. So, we have provided all the first aid kits, life jackets, lifebuoys for the safety of the passengers. We wish them a good voyage," Ramanathapuram District Collector said.

Speaking to ANI, Father Ashok Vino, Coordinator of Katchatheevu Island's St Antony's Church Festival said, "Today we are going to Katchatheevu. All the preparations are done and all the people are ready to go. We have around 3400 people travelling today. This evening at 4 o'clock, we will have flag hoisting followed by Way of the Cross and Eucharist. Tomorrow morning, we will have festival mass at 7 o'clock. By 10 o'clock, we will return to Rameswaram. All the people have brought their Aadhaar Card, ID Card and Police NOC."

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed ships and an aircraft to ensure the safety of fishermen travelling to Katchatheevu Island for the annual two-day festival at St. Antony's Church.

Commanding Officer of ICG Station Mandapam, Commodore B Vinay Kumar, said that over 3,400 pilgrims are heading to the Sri Lankan island for the event.

"The Katchatheevu festival is held annually, and this year it takes place on March 14 and 15. A total of 3,421 pilgrims are proceeding to Katchatheevu," Commodore Kumar told ANI.

"All the arrangements have been made for them...ICG ensures that all pilgrims wear life jackets for the entire duration of the passage," he added.

Deputy Commandant Abhishek Yadav, commanding officer of an ICG interceptor-class boat, explained that the Indian Coast Guard would provide security coverage for the fishermen before handing them over to the Sri Lankan Navy for the festival.

"Charlie 431, and 431 (ships), one ACV dornier and one more fast petrol vessel will be present to facilitate the easy movement of fishermen to Rameswaram till Katchatheevu island. We will be handing over all the pilgrims safely, providing them coverage. The senior ship will hand over all the pilgrims to the Sri Lankan Navy, and the next day after the prayers, we will be taking over again to bring the pilgrims back," he said.

Expressing confidence in the ICG's preparedness, the ship's CO mentioned the extra life jackets and medical facilities onboard.

"For additional safety, although we carry life jackets 1-and-half times our own strength, we will be carrying extra just to cater for any eventuality which might happen if the weather becomes rough. Apart from that, we have basic medical facility in our ship also," he added.

In 2023, around 2,700 pilgrims visited the island for the festival, with the number increasing by hundreds this time to 3,400, according to the ICG officer.

"This is my second time accompanying the pilgrims of the Katchatheevu festival; I am sure that, just like last time, we will be able to facilitate the movement in a better manner. Earlier, in 2023, the total number of pilgrims was around 2,700. But this time, we are facilitating around 3,400 pilgrims and 102 boats," Deputy Commandant Abhishek Yadav said.

People are usually not allowed on Katchatheevu island, except for two days and one each year, specifically for the fishermen's festival.

The church is named after Antony of Padua, who is considered the guardian of fishermen. Fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka attend the St. Antony's festival in March-April. As part of the agreement between the two countries, Indian fishermen do not require a passport to travel to the island for the festival.