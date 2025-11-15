Over 30,000 kg unauthentic fertilizers seized in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Agriculture department officials from Thanjavur seized around 30,000 kg of spurious fertilizers and 500 litres of liquid fertilizers from a godown during a surprise raid on Friday.

According to sources, the agriculture department officials (quality control) received information that spurious fertilizers produced by fictitious firms in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur are being distributed at Pudupattinam in Thanjavur district. Based on the information, a team of Agriculture Quality Control department officials, headed by the Assistant Director Selvarasu, conducted a surprise raid at a godown owned by Vasanth.

The raids found that there were stocks of 30,970 kgs of granular fertilizers and 500 litres of liquid fertilizers in the name of Black Gold made by the ‘fictitious’ firm.

When the officials verified the license of the fertilizer firm, the persons in charge of the godown showed the receipt from Caprica Life Tech firm and Sunshine Agro Chemicals.

Upon scrutiny, the officials found that neither of the firms has a license nor any information about the existence of such firms. Subsequently, the officials seized both the granule and liquid fertilizers together worth Rs 6.22 lakh. They also seized gunny bags carrying the print of Black Gold agri firm.

The officials warned the fertilizer outlets not to sell the unpermitted material which would attract legal action against them and arrest too. They also asked the farmers to be alert and inform the officials about the availability of the spurious fertilizers across the region as it would harm the yield.