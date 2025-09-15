Over 3,000 cases settled in Lok Adalat held in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: As many as 3,062 cases of various types were disposed of during the day-long National Lok Adalat held across Tirunelveli district on Saturday. In addition, a compensation of Rs 35.91 crore was settled with the parties concerned.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan presided over the exercise in the presence of Principal District Judge M Saisaravanan in the Tirunelveli District Court complex.

The Lok Adalat by Tirunelveli District Legal Services Authority was held in ten taluks, including Tirunelveli and the neighbouring Tenkasi district. During the exercise, a total of 7,402 cases concerning MCOP, criminal compoundable cases, cheque bounce cases, bank cases, and family court cases were taken up, sources said.