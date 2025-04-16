Over 2,400 special buses to clear weekend travel rush; check details here

CHENNAI: With an extended weekend approaching due to Good Friday, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings has announced the operation of over 2,400 special buses across the State from April 17 (Thursday) through April 20 (Sunday) to handle the expected surge in passenger traffic.

According to TNSTC officials, 575 special buses will depart from Kilambakkam bus terminus on April 17, serving destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. On April 18 and 19 (Friday and Saturday), 450 buses will run daily to the same locations.

Additionally, from Koyambedu bus stand, 100 special buses will operate on April 17 to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. On the next two days, 90 buses per day will cover these routes.

From Madhavaram, 24 buses will run each day from April 17-19. Furthermore, 300 special services will operate from major cities like Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations across the State.

To manage the return rush on April 20 (Sunday), 735 special buses will be deployed from different places back to Chennai and Bengaluru.

Advance bookings have already been made by over 33,000 passengers, with 11,751 bookings for Thursday, 4,974 for Friday, 3,255 for Saturday, and 13,129 for Sunday. As demand is expected to rise further, passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance through the official TNSTC website (www.tnstc.in) or the mobile app to avoid last-minute queues and overcrowding.