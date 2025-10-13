Over 2.20 lakh appear for TRB PG teacher, grade I exams

MADURAI: As many as 2.20 lakh candidates appeared for the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) exam for the recruitment of postgraduate (PG) teachers, physical education directors grade I, and computer instructors grade I held across the State on Sunday.

Over 2.36 lakh candidates had applied online for 1,996 vacancies in fourteen subjects – Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Computer Science and Physical Education.

According to the data released by TRB, out of those applied, over 1.73 lakh were women, 63,113 were men, and seven were trans candidates. And, in particular, 3,734 were differently-abled candidates who had also applied.

More than 2.20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held in 809 centres across the state on Sunday, and 16,118 candidates were absent. Overall, 93.18 per cent of the candidates had appeared for the examination at the state level.

The pay range for the PG teacher, physical director (grade I) and computer instructor (grade I) will be between Rs 36,900 to Rs 1.16 lakh per month.