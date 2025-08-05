Over 21 L Jan Dhan accounts in TN require re-KYC

CHENNAI: Over 21 lakh Jan Dhan accounts in Tamil Nadu are pending re-KYC and must be reactivated through special financial inclusion camps being conducted across the state, said N Vijaya, General Manager of Indian Overseas Bank and Convener of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), on Monday.



Addressing reporters at the Press Information Bureau office here, Vijaya said the camps are part of the Union Finance Ministry's three-month campaign titled "Saturation of Financial Inclusion Schemes", organised in coordination with the State government.

The campaign, which began on July 1 and will continue till September 30, is being implemented in 12,525 gram panchayats, excluding Chennai. So far, camps have been held in 5,230 panchayats.

These camps facilitate re-KYC for Jan Dhan accounts, nominee updates, and processing of claims under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana.

"Till August 1, as many as 1,06,567 Jan Dhan applications were received, and 85,507 resolved. Under Jeevan Jyoti, 1,56,157 applications were received and 1,10,729 processed. Suraksha Bima saw 2,10,110 applications, with 1,64,771 resolved. For the Atal Pension Yojana, 60,906 applications were received, and 43,499 resolved," she said.

A total of 47,997 customers have completed KYC re-enrolment under Jan Dhan, and 60,853 under other schemes. Successor nominations have been finalised for over 67,000 accounts. Additionally, 182 insurance claims have been settled with Rs 2 lakh disbursed per case. The camps also aim to raise awareness on cyber fraud, Vijaya added.